Short Interest in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Increases By 36.2%

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the July 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tokio Marine Stock Up 0.7 %

TKOMY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.91. 39,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,432. Tokio Marine has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of -0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tokio Marine will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

