Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Drops By 36.2%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,300 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the July 31st total of 1,562,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TUI Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TUIFF remained flat at $6.90 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,218. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. TUI has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

