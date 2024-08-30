Short Interest in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Expands By 112.1%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 112.1% from the July 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vaccinex Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of VCNX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,213. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. Vaccinex has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $9.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccinex

In related news, Director Albert Friedberg purchased 200,000 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 762,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,852.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 203,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,255. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vaccinex stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,593 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 6.90% of Vaccinex worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.