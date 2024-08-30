Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Decreases By 59.6%

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
USVM traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,424. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $248.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $85.62.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.