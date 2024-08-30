Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Decreases By 17.9%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 7,820,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.40. 20,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,893. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,109,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.61.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

