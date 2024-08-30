Signaturefd LLC Acquires 16,132 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,452 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1,853.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Shares of SAN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.98. 1,767,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,619. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

