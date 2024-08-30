Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,447,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,394,000 after buying an additional 138,964 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.50. 1,969,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,052. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

