Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HCA traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $395.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $395.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Leerink Partners upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.17.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

