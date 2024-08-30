Signaturefd LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 385.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 934,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,423,000 after purchasing an additional 742,409 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 109.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,168,000 after acquiring an additional 228,434 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,359,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,910,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE TM traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,790. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

