Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 339,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.06. 179,749 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.98. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

