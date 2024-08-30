SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $574.78 million and approximately $291,534.25 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009187 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,082.28 or 1.00105931 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007989 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.51391233 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $285,828.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.