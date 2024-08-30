SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 1,083 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $150,591.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,584 shares in the company, valued at $15,654,805.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Monday, July 29th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $155,204.73.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $131,703.63.

SiTime Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SiTime stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $145.14. 18,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,677. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $165.11. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. SiTime had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lowered shares of SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on SITM

Institutional Trading of SiTime

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 59.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 281.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.