SLERF Price Down 17.1% This Week (SLERF)

SLERF (SLERF) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, SLERF has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. SLERF has a total market capitalization of $75.44 million and approximately $14.45 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SLERF token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

SLERF Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids.

SLERF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.14712985 USD and is down -5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $14,686,337.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SLERF using one of the exchanges listed above.

