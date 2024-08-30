Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $48.86 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,805 over the last ninety days. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.