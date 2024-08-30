Smith Salley Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 768 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 768 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,397 shares of company stock valued at $20,464,944. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.05 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

