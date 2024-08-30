Smith Salley Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Smith Salley Wealth Management cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $247.48 per share, with a total value of $494,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE NSC traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,998. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

