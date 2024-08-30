Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMGZY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. 3,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $23.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

