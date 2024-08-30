Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 0.6%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $113.37 and last traded at $113.45. Approximately 1,014,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,680,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.03.

Snowflake Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.64.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total value of $501,349.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,629.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,678 shares of company stock valued at $65,491,235. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

