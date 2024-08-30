SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 2.8%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.55. 6,651,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 45,780,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,629,549.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,921,285 shares of company stock valued at $135,057,462. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

