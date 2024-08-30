Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 199,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 229,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

SHCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 8,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $52,112.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,143 shares in the company, valued at $530,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 8,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $52,112.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,143 shares in the company, valued at $530,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $114,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 895,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,883 shares of company stock valued at $879,714 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

