Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $24,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,816,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,185,149.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Vivo Opportunity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 29th, Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 100,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $4,722,000.00.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of -1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $53.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.
Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 8,418,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,000 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,071,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,123,000 after buying an additional 1,213,758 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,204,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after buying an additional 130,434 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after buying an additional 671,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,870,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,698,000 after buying an additional 346,914 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
