SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOUN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 67,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $274,695.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,069,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 67,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $274,695.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,069,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $90,431.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 728,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,677.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 675,728 shares of company stock worth $3,262,476. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,471 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 209,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 1,039.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 195,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.77. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

