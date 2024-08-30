South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 75,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 34,952 shares.The stock last traded at $34.50 and had previously closed at $34.49.

SPFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group raised their price target on South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $572.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $71.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.97%.

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,903,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,903,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 9,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $288,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,717,940.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,020 shares of company stock valued at $542,778. Company insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

