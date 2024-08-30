Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. 101,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 217,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price objective on Southern Silver Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Southern Silver Exploration Trading Down 12.7 %
About Southern Silver Exploration
Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
