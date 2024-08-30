Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 154.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 96.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SWX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $78.46.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $56,098.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

