SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.9% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.29. 5,730,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,122,871. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.