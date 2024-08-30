Splash Beverage Group’s (SBEV) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group from $2.85 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

Shares of Splash Beverage Group stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. Splash Beverage Group has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 4,390.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,365,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,185 shares during the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splash Beverage Group

(Get Free Report)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.