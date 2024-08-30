Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider John Scott Neal Sells 6,535 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider John Scott Neal sold 6,535 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $668,465.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SFM traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $104.15. 75,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,527. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

