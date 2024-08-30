SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.35

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 1518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

SSAB AB (publ) Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

