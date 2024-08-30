STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.22.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,151.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.