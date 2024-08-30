Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Boosted by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $95.11. 1,955,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,006,542. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.91. The company has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

