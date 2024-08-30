Stephens Consulting LLC Acquires 117 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 419.1% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.69. 5,839,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.34. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $134.99.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

