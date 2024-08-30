Stephens Consulting LLC Acquires 3,433 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,985,000 after purchasing an additional 881,613 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,162,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,920,000 after buying an additional 48,822 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 732,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,123,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 566,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,773,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 451,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,994 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $99.75. The stock had a trading volume of 85,074 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.86.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.