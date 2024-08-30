Stephens Consulting LLC Boosts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 11,414.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,200,000 after acquiring an additional 175,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $97.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,688,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,484. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average of $94.14. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $98.58.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
