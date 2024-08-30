Stephens Consulting LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,162,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,012,857,000 after buying an additional 1,073,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,070,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $262,844,000 after buying an additional 573,072 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $256.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $156.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

