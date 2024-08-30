Stephens Consulting LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Stephens Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,146,000 after buying an additional 883,411 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,531,000 after acquiring an additional 495,944 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 321,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,132 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 204,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4,833.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 165,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 162,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.42. 201,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.61 and its 200-day moving average is $109.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $118.49.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

