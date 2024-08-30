StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $37.00.
Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 56.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
