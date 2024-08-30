StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 56.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

About Global Indemnity Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,562,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.