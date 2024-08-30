STP Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $79.72 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $79.72 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009101 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,105.23 or 1.00028200 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007866 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04037066 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,789,611.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.