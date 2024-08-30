Substratum Trading Down 33.4% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.16 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,186.60 or 1.00023820 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007722 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023847 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

