Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €12.00 ($13.33) and last traded at €12.05 ($13.39). 84,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.07 ($13.41).

Südzucker Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

