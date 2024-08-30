SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Trading 0.6% Higher

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.10 and last traded at C$8.10. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.05.

SugarBud Craft Growers Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$56.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.81.

About SugarBud Craft Growers

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.

