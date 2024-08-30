Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.86.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
View Our Latest Analysis on SU
Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Price Performance
Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.
Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.