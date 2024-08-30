Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

