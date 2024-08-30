Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) Insider Purchases A$4,396,134.50 in Stock

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) insider Stephen(Steven) Johnston purchased 244,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$17.95 ($12.13) per share, with a total value of A$4,396,134.50 ($2,970,361.15).

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Suncorp Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.27. Suncorp Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

