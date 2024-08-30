Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Stock Holdings Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 148,899 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $12,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8,623.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SHO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. 2,333,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,251. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

