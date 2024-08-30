SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 263.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
