Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Short Interest Up 66.2% in August

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the July 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.
Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance
Shares of SUPIF stock remained flat at C$0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.99. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$0.92 and a 1 year high of C$1.49.
About Supermarket Income REIT
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Supermarket Income REIT
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.