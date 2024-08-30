Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Short Interest Up 66.2% in August

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the July 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of SUPIF stock remained flat at C$0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.99. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$0.92 and a 1 year high of C$1.49.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

