Synairgen (LON:SNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 101650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).

Synairgen Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.32. The firm has a market cap of £8.10 million, a PE ratio of -100.50 and a beta of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

