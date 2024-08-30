T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,034,062 shares of company stock worth $363,689,766. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,915,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

