Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Acquires C$51,870.00 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 13,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$51,870.00.

Christine Ezinga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Christine Ezinga bought 8,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,367.20.

On Thursday, June 6th, Christine Ezinga bought 15,570 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.58 per share, with a total value of C$55,740.60.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

TSE:TVE traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.97. 564,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,430. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of C$2.76 and a twelve month high of C$4.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$382.98 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1298234 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TVE shares. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.00.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

