Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stake Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,103,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,070 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $292,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Teck Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Paradigm Capital raised Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. 1,163,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,205. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $55.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.